Jerusalem: The Israeli military announced on Saturday that it was carrying out new air strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, without offering details.
"The IDF (military) is currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in Lebanon," the military said, adding that at least 16 Hezbollah fighters had been killed in Friday's strike in Beirut.
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel barracks
Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it fired rockets at two military positions in northern Israel on Saturday, as the Israeli military was carrying out new strikes against them.
In separate statements, the Iran-backed group said it fired "a salvo of Katyusha rockets" each at two Israeli barracks "in response" to Israeli attacks "on steadfast southern villages and civilian houses".
AFP correspondents reported heavy Israeli strikes in several areas of south Lebanon.