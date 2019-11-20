Director Vinayan returns with a sequel of this spirited tale that was a hit in 1999

Actor Vishnu Vinayan was a 10-year-old when ‘Akash Ganga’ — a horror movie directed by his father Vinayan — released in 1999.

The film ran for 150 days and in 20 cinemas and was popular with families.

Going down memory lane, Vishnu remembers spending time on his father’s sets during the making of ‘Akash Ganga.’

“It was shot during the Onam holidays and we were in Ottapalam for 10 days. Shooting happened from 6am to 6pm inside a mansion. Many scenes were shot at night. My sister and I were fascinated by the filming of its horror elements,” he said.

Coming full circle, Vishnu features in the sequel titled ‘Akash Ganga 2.’ This story written and directed by Vinayan again takes off from where part one concluded.

It follows Maya/Daisy’s daughter Arthi, now a 20-year-old, who is egged on by her friends and takes on a challenge to visit an ashram that practices black magic. Subsequently it brings to light stories of the past including that of her birth.

Debutant Veena Nair plays Aarthi, while Vishnu plays Aarthi’s lover. The supporting cast includes Sreenath Bhasi, Hareesh Peradi, Salim Kumar and Dharmajan Bolgatty. Tamil actress Ramya Krishnan plays a significant role as a black magic expert.

Vishnu’s love for cinema was stoked during the making of a documentary while studying engineering in the USA.

“I wanted to return after my degree, but my parents dissuaded me because during that time my father was facing a boycott in the industry. He was worried that I would face its repercussions,” the actor said.

He returned to India only after completing his Masters degrees. Initially, he wrote a script for a friend but it never took off. Making his acting debut with ‘History of Joy,’ he worked on ‘The Gambinos’ next. ‘Akash Ganga 2’ is his third film.

“I am keen on acting and eager to learn different aspects of cinema. ‘Akash Ganga 2’ being a home production provided the ideal ground. I did not know that I was going to act in this film until three weeks before the shoot. I was nervous to ask my father for a role. He asked me to do it,” Vishnu said.

“Horror is not an interesting emotion to display. However, when we shot in the same mansion where part one was filmed, it brought back memories of part one. I could feel the story,” he said.