“This is not going to be a film with a series of jump scares and some dimly-lit shots with no script whatsoever. Plain gore and startling viewers at every corner will not work anymore... ‘9’ was not an easy film to shoot. It is VFX-heavy and we had this no-compromise attitude towards it. We didn’t cut corners, but managed to stay under budget and the credit has to go to my line producer Harris, technical team and my wife Supriya. As a producer, you should have the faculty to visualise the film. When I told the story of ‘‘9 to many, the question that I had to field was how will I execute the film? In Hollywood, trained minds who turn producers who can visualise how to execute a film are aplenty.”