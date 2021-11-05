The cast of upcoming Filipino show ‘I Left My Heart in Sorsogon’, including popular actress Heart Evangelista, are set to be part of an online meet-and-greet that fans all over the world can participate it.
The ‘I Left My Heart in Sorsogon FunCon’ event organised by GMA Pinoy TV will take place on November 9 at 2pm Manila time and will also feature the romance’s lead actors Richard Yap and Paolo Contis.
Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, actress Kyline Alcantara and actor Mavy Legaspi will also attend the online meet-and-greet.
‘I Left My Heart in Sorsogon’ follows the story of Celeste (Evangelista), a young woman from Sorsogon who has reinvented herself in Manila as a fashion designer and socialite and is dating the most eligible bachelor Tonito Wenceslao III (Richard Yap). When Celeste returns to her hometown to take care of family matters, she reflects on her previous life and crosses paths again with her ex-boyfriend, Mikoy (Contis).
The series will release in the UAE on November 16 on the GMA Pinoy TV channel on OSN.
How to apply for the meet-and-greet
This event is open to subscribers of the channel GMA Pinoy TV. Fans are required to send a private message to GMA Pinoy TV’s official Facebook page with contact details such as name, country, cable provider, contact number, email address, and a question for the cast, according to a statement. Entries will be accepted until November 8, 10pm Manila time. Winners will receive a confirmation email from GMA Pinoy TV. The virtual event will be live-streamed on GMA Pinoy TV’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.