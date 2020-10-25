1 of 7
Shay Mitchell: Mitchell was born in Canada to Precious Garcia and Mark Mitchell and her Filipina side comes from her mother who left the Philippines at the age of 19. The 33-year old's big break was her role as Emily Fields in 'Pretty Little Liars' but Mitchell has taken on various other roles since then on TV shows, Netflix series and movies.
Image Credit:
2 of 7
Nicole Scherzinger: Singer, songwriter, actor, TV personality, dancer, Scherzinger dons many hats, but got most popularity as lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. Later she became a familiar figure to the masses as a judge on the X Factor talent show. Her biological father is of Filipino descent while her mother reportedly has Hawaiian-Ukrainian roots.
Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/Gulf News
3 of 7
Enrique Iglesias: The king of Latin pop - this award-winning singer, songwriter needs no introduction. Iglesias is the third child of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and Filipina socialite, former model and journalist Isabel Preysler. Reportedly, her ancestry is Spanish and Kapampangan Filipino.
Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
4 of 7
Vanessa Hudgens: Actress, singer and producer Vanessa Hudgens rose to fame as Gabriella Montez in the 'High School Musical' movies. Hudgens' mother is a Filipina, a native of Manila while her father, who died in 2016, was reportedly of Irish, French and Native American descent.
Image Credit:
5 of 7
Bruno Mars: Born as Peter Gene Hernandez, Mars is one of the best selling music artists of all time. Mars' mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, had reportedly emigrated from the Philippines to Hawaii where Mars was born.
Image Credit: Instagram
6 of 7
Dave Bautista: Retired pro wrestler, former mixed martial artist and now successful actor, Bautista went by the modified spelling of 'Batista' while in the ring. He was born in Washington and his father was the son of Filipino immigrants while his mother has Greek roots.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 7
Darren Criss: An actor, singer and songwriter, Criss' big break came with 'Glee'. His mother is a native of Cebu and reportedly of Filipino, Chinese and Spanish descent.
Image Credit: NYT