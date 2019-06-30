A file photo of the Philippines' Concert King Martin Nievera at his concert at the Zabeel Park in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Filipino artists Lani Misalucha and Martin Nievara will perform back in Dubai on July 5 (Friday) for a joint show at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (Zabeel Hall 4).

Misalucha, dubbed ‘Asia’s Nightingale’, and Nievera, known as the ‘Concert King’, will serenade the Filipino community with their show ‘World Alliance Middle East Tour 2019’.

Travelling around the Middle East, the two performers aim to bring joy and happiness to Filipinos in the UAE with their classic and greatest hits.

Ticket prices: Dh100 (Standing), Dh200 (VIP) and Dh350 (VVIP).