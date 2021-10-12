A slew of popular Filipino musicians will descend on Dubai for the 1MX Dubai 2021 concert on December 3 at Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre.
The artist line-up includes superstar Bamboo, singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre, rapper EZ Mil, actress and singer Gigi De Lana and P-Pop sibling group BINI and BGYO.
“The whole music industry realised that nothing could replace the vibe of connecting directly with fans from a live stage. That’s exactly what 1MX in Dubai will offer,” said Joseph Arnie Garcia, ABS-CBN Global Managing Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Head of ABS-CBN Global Events and Experience. “It’s like a volcano ready to erupt with a megaton of artistic creativity, energy and interactive excitement with the fans. It’s a guaranteed must-see event.”
The 1MX music event was previously held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi back in 2018 and in Singapore in 2019.
Bamboo, who has performed in Dubai before and is a coach on ‘The Voice Philippines’, will be making his 1MX stage debut, as is Los Angeles-based Filipino-American rapper EZ Mil. However, most-streamed Filipino singer-songwriter dela Torre makes a comeback to the event.
Don’t miss it!
1MX Dubai 2021 will take place on December 3 at the Trade Centre Arena in Dubai World Trade Centre. Gates open at 4.30pm and the show will be staged from 5.30pm until 9pm. Tickets are available online and start from Dh99.