Filipino actress and model Sophia Andres confirmed speculation that she was pregnant by introducing Baby Zoe to the world on Instagram.
On Sunday, June 21, Andres posted an Instagram video of her pregnancy journey with the caption “Life during pregnancy,” confirming that she gave birth to her first child with her racer boyfriend Daniel Miranda.
The 21-year-old actress dropped the surprise on Father’s Day. The two revealed that they have been in a relationship since January last year.
Andres has been active in the entertainment industry since 2012 and is best known for her roles in ‘She’s Dating the Gangster’, ‘Relaks’, ‘It’s Just Pag-Ibig’, ‘Forevermore’, ‘Pusong Ligaw’ and ‘Bagani’.