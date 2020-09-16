Filipino actor Dingdong Dantes won the prestigious Asian Star Prize at the 15th Seoul International Drama Awards.
The announcements took place via a live stream on September 15.
The 40-year-old talent, who is also known as a dancer, TV presenter, model and producer, dedicated the accolade to those working on the frontlines, as well as his countrypeople.
“This award is a tribute to all frontliners in the world — soldiers, healthcare workers, and volunteers,” said Dantes. “This award is also for my loved ones and all the Filipino people. May we find consolation knowing that our stories are being appreciated, especially during these trying times. Again, thank you very much. A snappy salute to you all.”
Dantes stars as Captain Lucas ‘Big Boss’ Manalo in the Pinoy adaptation of Korean drama ‘Descendants of the Sun’, which received the title of Most Popular Foreign Drama of the Year at the award ceremony.
It is the first Filipino television programme to receive this award at the annual global festival, which this year took place at the MBC Headquarters in Seoul on September 10.