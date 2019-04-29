Novel is set partially in Turkey and the rest in Pakistan

Umera Ahmad, one of the present generation’s most popular playwrights, recently released her novel titled ‘Alif.’

Written in Urdu, the book tells the story of a “conscientious filmmaker [named] Momin, who struggles perpetually with his spirituality versus the intricacies of his glamorous world.”

