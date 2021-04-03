Saba Qamar Image Credit: Insta/sabaqamarzaman

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has called off her engagement to Azeem Khan who is currently facing sexual abuse allegations.

Qamar, best known for her roles in ‘Bunty I Love You’, ‘Mein Sitara’ and the Bollywood film ‘Hindi Medium’, made the announcement on social media, while adding that she had never even met her fiancé before agreeing to marry him.

“Hii Everyone I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, ‘WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW’ hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities!,” she posted on Instagram.

“I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: “I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone” It’s a very hard time on me right now but as we all know ‘THIS TOO SHALL PASS’ Insha Allah [God Willing] :) Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar,” she further added.

While no reasons for the break-up are given, Khan also responded to her post, acknowledging he was the reason behind the split.

“Saba you have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you with all the success and love. Difficult roads often led to beautiful destinations. And yes, I would like to take full responsibility of this breakdown,” Khan posted on Instagram.

Khan has been in the news for the wrong reasons last month following a woman accusing him of sexual harassment. The entrepreneur denied the allegations through a video message that he posted on Instagram.

“I only want to say one thing, what is the point of uploading statues on social media. Let’s come through a proper channel,” Khan claimed, adding: “I don’t care about Saba’s past, neither does she care about mine.”

“I don’t understand that why people make false accusations without knowing the fact and reality. You are ruining someone’s life just for fame. Our intentions are to purely settle down our relationship in a proper way which is ‘Nikkah’. Such people should be ashamed on what they are doing,” he said at the time.