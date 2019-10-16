Screening will be followed by a panel discussion with co-producer Zakir Thaver

Award-winning documentary film ‘Salam’ based on the life of theoretical physicist and the first Pakistani Nobel laureate, Dr Abdus Salam, will be screened in Dubai on November 30 at Novo Cinemas, Ibn Battuta Mall. The event will be followed by a panel discussion with co-producer Zakir Thaver and other Pakistani film personalities.

Salam shared the 1979 Nobel Prize in Physics with Sheldon Glashow and Steven Weinberg for his contribution to the electroweak unification theory. He was also the second person from an Islamic country to receive any Nobel Prize after Anwar Sadat of Egypt.

The film has travelled around the world, winning awards and acclaim along the way.