Playwright and lyricist Ali Moeen’s next project is a motion picture he holds dear, and for which he has collaborated with longtime friend Asad Mumtaz, an award-winning director of photography-turned film director. The feature, titled ‘Aashiq’, is being readied under their freshly formed banner, Offbeat Media. A first-look poster that was put out on the social media by the makers recently is generating buzz. It shows a frightened minor, in rags, holding on to his school bag and an empty pencil box, while there is complete darkness around him