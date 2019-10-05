Within eight hours of its big Hollywood launch, ‘Jopping’ had already crossed 3.5m views

Nicknamed the Avengers of K-Pop, SuperM made an electric debut with new track ‘Jopping’ and a self-titled mini-album accompanied by a futuristic music video, which was filmed in Dubai over the summer.

Within eight hours of its big Hollywood launch, the music video had already crossed 3.5 million views on YouTube and soon became the top trending music video in the UAE.

The all-star line-up consists of seven artists from SM Entertainment’s well-established groups, including Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from Exo, Mark and Taeyong from NCT 127 as well as Lucas and Ten from the Korean label’s China-focused group WayV.

Filmed in the UAE desert and Dubai’s urban jungle, the futuristic video features super cars and bikes in action, while a helicopter sits pretty in the background. The Meydan Bridge, Business Bay and Shaikh Zayed Road’s famous skyline are also spotted in the ‘Jopping’ video at one point, while Al Khail Road and the deserted landscape of Ras Al Khor also features in the 4.44-minute long video.

Following the release of the action-packed music video, it was a trending topic locally and internationally on Twitter.

The supergroup’s five-track mini-album, ‘SuperM - The First Mini Album’, climbed its way to the top of the UAE all-genre, pop and K-Pop iTunes Top Albums chart the day it dropped. Lead track ‘Jopping’ — a portmanteau of “jumping” and “popping” — also debuted at No 3 on the all-genre chart but dominated the K-Pop and Pop songs chart locally on Friday.

“It feels like a dream, especially because it’s with these members,” member Taemin told a news conference in Seoul, referring to the visit to Los Angeles.

“When we add up all the experience we’ve had as individuals, it’s a lot of combined experience,” said member Baekhyun, who is also a member of prominent K-Pop boy group Exo.

“If you want to talk about what makes us unique, I think it would be these experiences we’ve gathered as individuals.”

SuperM is a K-Pop collaboration project by music conglomerates SM Entertainment and US-based Capitol Music Group.