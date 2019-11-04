Rapper has been back in the charts thanks to ‘Psycho’, a collaboration with Post Malone

American rapper and producer Ty Dolla $ign will perform at White Dubai on November 7.

The hip hop star, who shot to fame with an appearance on TG’s 2010 hit ‘Toot It And Boot It’, has recently been back in the charts thanks to ‘Psycho’, a collaboration with current megastar Post Malone.

He signed to Atlantic Records in 2012, releasing his first mixtape ‘Beach House’ the same year.

Over the past six years, he’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Wiz Khalifa, French Montana and Travis Scott.