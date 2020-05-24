Image Credit:

TikTok is holding an online K-Pop concert live from Seoul this week.

‘TikTok Stage Live From Seoul’ concert features a star-studded line-up that includes Apink, Monsta X, iKON, Kard, AKMU, Kang Daniel, Oh My Girl, CIX and Cravity.

Not only will it be the first vertical live concert from Korea, but also this is the first time the Chinese-owned app will broadcast an online K-Pop concert.

Scheduled to take place on May 25 at 5pm KST (12pm UAE time), the virtual concert will be broadcasted globally on the account @TikTok_Stage.

It reportedly aims to allow maximum viewer interaction and fans to donate towards COVID-19 relief funds.

As part of their #SmilewithTikTok project, the video-sharing mobile platform will also broadcast an online hip hop concert entitled ‘TikTok Stage with HIPHOPPLAYA’ for a worthy cause, two days later.

iKON’s Bobby, Epik High, Block B’s Zico, Jessi, Heize, Dean and pH-1 are some Korean artists already confirmed for the event.