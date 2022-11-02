The six top musicians that will perform at the inaugural World Tennis League at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai this December have been revealed.

In partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the World Tennis League takes place from December 19 to 24, and will see post-match performances by Dutch DJ Tiesto, Nigerian singer Wizkid, award-winning DJ Deadmau5, US crooner Ne-Yo, Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan and DJ Armin van Buuren.

Rajesh Banga, Chairman of The World Tennis League, said in a statement: “We’re so excited to reveal the full line-up of top music acts for the inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai. We have assembled an unbelievable set of DJs and performers who will give fans an unforgettable night of entertainment after they’ve watched the world class tennis on court.”

Apart from the music entertainment, tennis fans can also look forward to the round robin tournament that sees teams of star players — namely Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios, Sascha Zverev, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Sania Mirza — face off in two-set matches. The full player roster and team line-ups will be announced on November 6.

Here’s the full schedule:

December 19 - Tiesto

Opening the line-up for The World Tennis League is the Dutch DJ giant Tiesto, who was in 2011 voted the Greatest DJ of All Time by Mix Magazine in fan poll. He was also named the best DJ of the last 20 years in 2013 by readers of DJ Mag.

December 20 - Wizkid

Afrobeats star Wizkid was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and made his music debut in 2011 with the album ‘Superstar’. The turning point in his career came in 2016 when he collaborated with Drake on ‘One Dance’.

December 21 - Deadmau5

The Canadian electronic music producer, who is known for wearing a large mouse mask on stage, has been entertainment audiences for over two decades. He’s known for award-winning hits such as ‘Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff’ and ‘Professional Griefers’.

December 22 - Ne-Yo

The r’n’b superstar Ne-Yo has been on a high following the release of his ninth album ‘Self Explanatory’ this year. He’s set to bring his classic hits such as ‘Because of You’ and ‘So Sick’ to the Coca-Cola Arena.

December 23 - Mohamed Ramadan

The Egyptian actor, singer and rapper has a massive fan following in the region and is sure to get crowds roaring with hits such as ‘Tik Tok’, ‘Number One’ and ‘Ya Habibi’.

December 24 - Armin van Buuren

Popular Dutch DJ, a music veteran of almost 30 years, will be the closing act of the World Tennis League a day before his birthday. He’s known for tracks such as ‘One More Time’, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ and ‘This Is What It Feels Like’