Flamenco group The Gipsy’s are returning to Dubai for the third year in a row, and are all set to perform at Trader Vic’s JBR between September 25-28.

Two members of the four-piece group, who are related to the original Gipsy Kings, will perform the Gipsy Kings’ greatest hits such as Bamboleo, Volare and Djobi Djoba, starting from 6.30pm until 11.30pm.

They will also be present for the Gipsy’s Brunch on September 27 (Friday), from 12.30pm to 4pm.