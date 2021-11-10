Stormzy. Image Credit: Instagram

British musician Stormzy has joined the star-studded line-up for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

The rapper will headline the Etihad Park stage on December 10. Other stars set to perform over that weekend include singers Khalid and Lewis Capaldi, who will perform on December 9 and December 11 respectively.

“We’re over the moon to bring our post-race events back to Yas Marina Circuit with what will be a spectacular weekend to remember,” said Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, in a statement. “The inclusion of cultural icon Stormzy in our line-up just goes to show that Abu Dhabi truly is the pinnacle for sport and entertainment events in the region and is unrivalled globally, something which we’re incredibly proud of.”

John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment said: “Yasalam has a legacy of bringing ground-breaking artists to Abu Dhabi, and this year is no different. Stormzy transitioned from the underground to the mainstream, and he is now considered one of the biggest acts on the global rap and music scene.”

Stormzy is a multi-award winning and critically acclaimed rapper whose rise to stardom began in 2013. His breakthrough album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ topped the UK charts in 2017, winning British Album of the Year at the 2018 Brit Awards.

His most recent album ‘Heavy Is The Head’ became his second consecutive No 1 album on the UK Official Charts and has since achieved over 1 billion global streams.

Etihad Park will return to full capacity for the Yasalam After-Race concerts. All ticketholders will have access to the Thursday concert, headlined by Khalid, in addition, single-day ticketholders will also have access to the day they have an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket for. Those with two-day tickets will have access to the Saturday and Sunday concerts as well as Thursday, and the three-day ticketholders can enjoy all nights of the after-race entertainment.

If one day ticketholders wish to attend a different concert to their current day, they can upgrade to a two- or three-day ticket which will allow them to select from any of the four artists. Tickets can be upgraded by calling 800 YAS only, the YMC Concierge team will be there to assist with current ticketholders requests.