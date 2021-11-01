1 of 10
Bollywood celebrities and other guests at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night after party at Rizwan Sajan's home in Dubai. From Left: Anis Sajan, Vice-Chairman of Danube Group, Bollywood superstar Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman Danube Group.
Image Credit: Supplied
From left professional boxer Amir Khan, beauty-queen-turned actress Urvashi Rautela and Adel Sajan, Managing Director Danube Group.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Rakhi Sawant is known for her bold choices – from a reality TV show that showed her search for a husband to her legacy of drama on the ‘Bigg Boss’ contest. And she stayed on script with a white dress that was (almost) as dramatic as she is.
Image Credit: Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
From left: Sanjay Grover, Gulshan Grover known for playing negative roles in films such as Ram Lakhan, Avtaar, Hera Pheri and Gangster and Imran Chaudhry.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Urfi Javed is known for her controversial costume choices – she famously made headlines for her unconventional denim look on the reality TV show. In Dubai however, she toed the fashion line, wearing a brilliant fuchsia gown that made her look pretty in pink.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Javed Jaffrey played his usual charismatic self at the after party.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dubai’s resident stars Sonu Nigam and his wife, Madhurima Nigam, were seen at the afterparty too.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube Group and Ghazal maestro Talat Aziz who made his acting debut in the 2016 film Fitoor.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Other stars that stayed on for the after-party were actor-director Rohit Roy and his wife, Mansi Joshi Roy.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Most iconic villain during the 1970s Ranjeet his wife, Aloka Bedi.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News