Lewis Capaldi and Khalid Image Credit: GN Archives and Instagram.com/thegr8khalid/

American artist Khalid soul singer Lewis Capaldi have been announced as the first two acts to perform at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Multi-platinum selling global artist Khalid will light up Etihad Park at the Yasalam concert on December 9, bringing his brand of R’n’B hits that include ‘Love Lies’, ‘Eastside’, ‘Better’ and more. His hit tracks have earned him six Grammy Award nominations, six Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards and a MTV Video Music Award. In 2019, Khalid was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

Scotsman Capaldi, who last performed in the UAE in 2020 in Sharjah, will return to belt out his best known for his single ‘Someone You Loved’ that topped the UK and US charts and other hit tracks when takes to the Abu Dhabi stage on December 11. The singer-songwriter was a child prodigy, playing drums and guitar at the age of two and performing in restaurants by the time he was nine years old.

His official musical career began at 17 when he acquired a manager after posting a song he had recorded on his mobile phone online. His skyrocketing fame was evident when his UK concert, part of his 2020 worldwide tour, sold out in less than a minute.

His debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’, which released in March 2019, remained at the top of the UK Albums Chart for six weeks and achieved gold status in the UK only two weeks after release. Since last year, Capaldi has been in writing and recording sessions for his forthcoming second studio album which is expected to be release in 2022. Maybe fans in Abu Dhabi will get a sneak preview.

Two additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks for the Friday and Sunday night performances. Ticketholders will be able to select their preferred concert once all artists are announced.

With the government approved capacity in Etihad Park, all Grand Prix ticketholders will be asked to choose one Yasalam After-Race Concert to attend. Two-day and three-day ticketholders can select any one of the After-Race Concerts to enjoy, while one-day ticketholders will be able to attend the performance on that particular evening. Those fans who have purchased tickets for the Grand Prix prior to the announcement of the After-Race Concert artists will be given a priority window in which to select the performance of their choice.

If one day ticketholders wish to attend a different concert to their current day, they can upgrade their ticket to a two- or three-day ticket which will allow them to select from any of the four artists. For the Thursday night concert, headlined by Khalid, fans will need to purchase a two- or three-day ticket, one-day tickets are not available for Thursday. Tickets can be upgraded by calling 800 YAS only, the YMC Concierge team will be there to assist with current ticketholders requests.