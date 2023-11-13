Singer and actor Justin Timberlake may be 'reuniting' with his fellow NSYNC members this upcoming week, TMZ reported.
Rumours are rife that the 42-year-old singer will be meeting the other band members of NSYNC in Hollywood next Wednesday to promote the release of ‘Trolls Band Together’, an animated film by Dreamworks.
The five jumped headlong into planning for an upcoming event on Thursday — the day the SAG-AFTRA strike came to a close.
The group — which reunited for the first time in a decade at the MTV Video Music Awards in September — started making rushed travel arrangements, it was reported.
An insider told TMZ that Universal Studios had wanted a 'massive' premiere with all five of the NSYNC members, but the strike did not allow that. Nor have the NSYNC members been able to talk about their upcoming film which premieres in the US on Friday.
According to IMDb, Timberlake as well as Lance Bass, Joey Fantone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick all have voice acting credits in the new Trolls flick.
The band also released a song together titled ‘Better Place’ for the official movie soundtrack.
However, though the five have banded together for the film, there are no plans to perform or tour, as of now.
There have been rumours, however, that Timberlake has been working on a new album even as he found himself in the midst of a storm, stirred by ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’.