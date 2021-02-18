She says she still suffers from brain damage after the 2018 incident

Demi Lovato. Image Credit: REUTERS

Singer Demi Lovato is revealing all in her upcoming docu-series, including the scary effects of a drug overdose in 2018.

In a trailer for the ‘Dancing with the Devil’ documentary, Lovato said she almost died.

“I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes,” she said in an excerpt.

In July 2018, it was reported that the singer was rushed to hospital after an apparent heroin overdose at her Hollywood Hills home. She was hospitalised for 10 days and later went into rehab for a few months.

The first two episodes of the four-part series ‘Dancing with the Devil’ will release on YouTube on March 23.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer has been open about her struggles with addiction and eating disorders and explained that the documentary will offer more insight into what brought her to this point.

“For the past couple of years, I’ve heard a lot of stories about my life and what people think has happened. I wanted to set the record straight and reveal it all for my fans,” Lovato told reporters on Wednesday in an online interview.

“I was left with brain damage and I still feel the effects of that,” she said, saying that she does not drive because of blurry vision that can make reading difficult.

When the docu-series was first announced last month, the singer said she wanted to share her story with the world.

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world,” Lovato, 28, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view.”