Russian pop star Valery Meladze will perform for two nights, March 27 and 29, at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. The gala evenings will start with a cocktail reception led by Evgeniy Morozov’s Quartet, followed by a dinner before Maladze takes the stage.

A recipient of the meritorious artist of Russia and People’s Artist of Russia, Meladze began his career in the 80s with the rock group Dialog, before going to start his own successful solo career. He’s since released six studio albums, his last one, ‘Vopreki’, came out in 2008.