‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie has welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. People reported it was a boy.

In July, Robbie attended Wimbledon with Ackerley and made her first public appearance since it was revealed she was expecting her first child.

The actress looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress with a shawl-style left arm and an asymmetrical skirt. She matched the look with a black and white bag.

Since then, Robbie has been seen sporting several stylish maternity looks, including a monochromatic white look in Santa Monica and a sheer black look while out and about in Los Angeles.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama, Suite Francaise, where he was an assistant director and she starred as Celine Joseph.

Robbie and Ackerley have been close collaborators through their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which they run alongside Robbie’s childhood friends, Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara. The company has been behind successful projects including ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Birds of Prey,’ and ‘Barbie’— all of which star Robbie.

In December 2016, they married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. Before their wedding, the couple kept their engagement a secret.

In June, Ackerley shared about how he and Robbie manage their personal and professional lives.

“We spend 24 hours a day together,” he said. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing,” reported People.