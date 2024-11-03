Washington: Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is reportedly in talks to star in a sequel to Tony Scott's 1990 film Days of Thunder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cruise is discussing with Paramount about joining the cast of this follow-up to the sports action drama. Although the original Days of Thunder didn't perform well at the box office and received mixed to negative reviews, Cruise believes he can replicate the success of Top Gun: Maverick, which revitalised the 1986 classic.

The studio is currently evaluating several factors, including the script, as Cruise prepares to begin filming with Alejandro G. Iñárritu on an upcoming project for Warner Bros./Legendary, develops a Doug Liman film set in actual space for Universal, and works on a sequel to Maverick, which is a priority for both him and Paramount.

A studio insider revealed, "He's discussing Top Gun and Days of Thunder with Paramount. It will depend on which script comes together first." The insider added, "I don't think a Days of Thunder sequel is a bad idea. You could have said revisiting Top Gun was a terrible idea. I wouldn't rule it out."

Days of Thunder, released in 1990, is a sports action drama produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Tony Scott.