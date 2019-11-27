Image Credit:

Indian classical maestro Ustad Rashid Khan and percussion virtuoso Pandit Bickram Ghosh will be performing together for the first time in Dubai in a musical concert called Surtaal early next month.

Ustad Khan, often referred to as the true torch bearer of Indian classical music, belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana (school of music) and is the great-grandson of its founder Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan. But his mastery of tonal variations and dynamics has also been very popular in Bollywood – with melodious rendering such as ‘Aaoge Jab Tum O Sajna’ (Jab We Met) and ‘Allah Hi Reham’ (My Name Is Khan).

While the Padma Shri winner Ustad Khan is no stranger to Dubai, this is the first time he will be performing with Pandit Ghosh – whose blend of Hindustani classical music and innovation with fusion has helped pioneer entirely new soundscapes. The Indian music director and classical tabla player has also collaborated with a wide range of artists – from George Harrison and Greg Ellis to Pandit Ravi Shankar and Sonu Nigam – in his illustrious musical career and has dabbled in a vast repertoire of genres from classical and rock to new-age and film music.

“In these stressful times it’s very therapeutic to listen to the age-old musical tradition of India… Ustad Rashid Khan and Pandit Bickram Gosh are performing together for the first time in Dubai and I’m sure it will be a magical concert,” said Yogesh Mehta of Petrochem, the title sponsor of the concert.

“Music is only real and everlasting when it touches your soul – and that’s the kind of music we hope to present with the two Indian maestros in Surtaal next month,” said Sudip Kumar Saha of GEM Events, who conceptualised the show.

DON’T MISS IT

Surtaal: Ustad Rashid Khan and Pandit Bickram Ghosh live in concert

Venue: Emirates International School Auditorium, Jumeirah, Dubai

Date and time: December 13 at 8pm; doors open 7.30pm