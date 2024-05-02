Indian playback singer Uma Ramanan, who predominantly sang in Tamil and worked with Illaiyaraaja, died on May 1. She was 72 years old. The cause of her death is yet to be revealed.
Uma Ramanan was a trained classical singer and appeared in more than 6,000 concerts in a career spanning over three decades.
Her breakout song 'Poongathave Thaal Thiravai' from the Tamil film, 'Nizhalgal' put her on the map and she went on to work on more than 100 songs with Ilaiyaraaja.
She has also worked with composers including Vidyasagar, Mani Sharma and Deva.