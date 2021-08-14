Rapper Iggy Azalea arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Image Credit: REUTERS

Rapper Iggy Azalea says she no longer feels comfortable being in the public eye since giving birth to her son more than a year ago.

The rapper says she wants to have a "safe space" to bring him up away from the spotlight, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"My decision to not make any more music is ultimately, really at this point, truly 95 percent of it is about the fact that I just don't feel that I am comfortable being that level open to the public," said Azalea to Entertainment Tonight.

She added: "Maybe it's partially because I have a son now and I feel that maternal instinct to want to really protect him and have that safe space. And I don't really want to invite strangers to have an opinion about my life so much anymore."

The 'Fancy' hitmaker also said that she doesn't want to tour any more because she doesn't want to spend any time away from her son, whom she shares with rapper Playboi Carti.

Azalea added: "So it's more about that but also, I really don't want to tour anymore because I have my son, and I'm so excited I'm going on this big Pitbull tour that starts on the 19th actually, which is my last big hurrah."

"I'll still do squat dates and things like that, but in terms of an aggressive tour where you're away all the time, I don't want my son to be transient in that way, always on a tour bus. I admire people that do it and do it well, but for me, that's not my vision for my future."