She had announced that her autobiography ‘The Woman in Me’ was due on October 24 before news emerged that her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce from her on August 16, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told the 'Daily Star' about how the 41-year-old pop star is now set to include an account of the break-up in her book: “To have such a major moment in her life omitted from the book would be senseless. Her fans want to know what was behind the split. Spears is keen to ensure she takes control of the narrative, and there is no better way than to say what happened in her own words in her book.”

Publishers Simon & Schuster are said to have started “busily trying to arrange for her to cover the split before the book goes to press”.

'The Star' also reported that Spears was set to release new music, with pals saying it would take her “mind off” the split.

An insider said: “Ideally, she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release.”

Another report on Spears' memoir said Sam would only be featured “fleetingly” in her book. A source told MailOnline: “Sam features in the autobiography, but not a lot. You’ll see on October 24 when it comes out.”