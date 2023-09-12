Legendary The Beatles musician, Paul McCartney, is said to have been addicted to playing classic arcade shoot-’em-up games before he recorded his hits.

The 81-year-old icon’s love of being a joystick warrior ahead of studio sessions has been revealed by Echo and the Bunnymen guitarist Will Sergeant, reports Female First UK.

McCartney’s fellow Liverpudlian Will, 65, said in his new book ‘Echoes: A Memoir Continued’ about meeting Sir Paul at London’s Air Studios: “While we’re hanging around in the games room, Paul McCartney pops in and says, ‘So you are the Bunnymen from Liverpool, are ya? Nice to meet you. We look on with broad smiles. ‘My God, Paul knows our name and seems to know who we are’.”

The Liverpudlian added: “He sticks around for a brew and I play a video game with him. It’s either ‘Asteroids’ or ‘Tank Commander’, one of the latest video game crazes. Paul was a lovely fellow, still down-to-earth and quite prepared to be friendly to us young upstarts.”

As per Female First UK, McCartney’s love of computers is still going strong as in June he revealed how artificial intelligence has been used to create a new Beatles song. He clarified the statement days later, saying “nothing has been artificially or synthetically created”.

McCartney had announced he’d employed AI technology on an unreleased Beatles demo from the 1970s, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the technology had been used to “extricate” John Lennon’s voice from a cassette recording of the demo.

”We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do. It gives you some sort of leeway,” he said.