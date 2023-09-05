Dubai: The Grammy-award winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar, Sean Paul, is returning to Dubai this October.
The star is expected to perform at Coca-Cola Arena on October 21, promising an electrifying night of infectious beats, rhythms, and a dancefloor frenzy that he is famous for.
Known for his chart-topping hits like ‘Get Busy', 'Temperature' and 'Got To Luv U', Sean Paul has been the rhythmic heartbeat of the music scene for over two decades. Fans can expect a musical journey that spans genres, from reggae-infused anthems to dancehall tracks that have dominated the airwaves for years.
The night is organised by Blu Blood and supported by Dubai Calendar. Tickets start at Dh150.