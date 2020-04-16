Also performing will be Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Shah Rukh Khan and Taylor Swift

Hussain Al Jassmi Image Credit: Supplied

Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi is set to be the only Arab musician to perform as part of the star-studded digital and TV special, ‘One World: Together At Home’, airing at 4am on beIN (online and on television) in the UAE on April 19.

The event will also air on National Geographic at 4am, with a re-run scheduled for 1pm that day. National Geographic Abu Dhabi will meanwhile air a re-run at 9pm.

The Global Citizen event, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), will feature more than 70 artists and entertainers, including big names such as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Usher, Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Oprah Winfrey and more.

The event has been curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga. American late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will host.

On April 16, it was announced that Emirati crooner Al Jassmi would join in on the concert, which aims to encourage people to stay at home as a primary precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The artist order will not be released ahead of time, according to the official Global Citizen website, who encourages viewers to tune in to make sure they don’t miss a moment.