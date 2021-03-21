Mamamoo Image Credit: Image courtesy of RBW

Top-billed K-pop stars will perform at a virtual concert for UAE fans on April 2.

A part of the ‘Korea-UAE Festival’, the ‘Korea-UAE K-Pop Festival’ will feature a stellar line-up of artists that includes groups Mamamoo, B.I.G, Astro, NCT Dream, The Boyz, and aespa.

Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Youth of the UAE and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Republic of Korea, the forthcoming festival is organised by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE).

aespa Image Credit: Image courtesy of SM Entertainment

“‘Korea-UAE K-Pop Festival’ has been organised as a part of the Korea-UAE Cultural Dialogue. It is also the cultural event that is organised to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee marking 50 years of the UAE,” NAM Chan-woo, Director of Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the UAE told Gulf News.

“As an extension of the Korea Festival which was held online last year, KCC are planning to organise a number of events continuously to further strengthen friendly relationships between the two countries.”

Top-billed performers

The Boyz Image Credit: Image courtesy of Cre.ker Entertainment

Of the six acts, popular girl group Mamamoo and SM Entertainment’s newest quartet aespa will be making their debut performance to fans in the UAE. Emirati Opera singer Fatima Al Hashmi will also be performing on the virtual stage with K-pop group B.I.G.

The free pre-recorded K-pop event comes months after ‘Kite: K-pop in the Emirates concert’, which hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the UAE and organised by KOCCA and part of the Korea Festival 2020, took place.

B.I.G Image Credit: Image courtesy of GH Entertainment

“A huge number of audiences from the UAE, GCC Countries, South East Asia, North America and Europe watched the Kite last year. The Kite served to promote the cooperation between Korea and the UAE because many K-pop fans around the world who enjoyed the K-pop artist’s performances at Kite were also able to realise the friendly relationships between Korea and the UAE,” NAM said.

“This year, K-pop artists being loved by UAE fans are ready to meet their fans more closely and intensively during the Korea-UAE K-Pop Festival.”

NCT Dream Image Credit: Image courtesy of SM Entertainment

A simultaneous ‘Korea-UAE K-Content Festival’ will take place from March 31 to April 1, which will also showcase various K-contents to the region.