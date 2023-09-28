Amid their ongoing tumultuous divorce battle, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second daughter’s name has been revealed.

According to custody filings, the one-year old is named Delphine, though it had been kept a secret so far.

The exes, who also share three-year-old daughter Willa, have shared very few details about the little one since her birth in July 2022.

The moniker was included in recent court documents in which Turner asked a judge to put her divorce from Jonas on hold until they figure out the custody of their children, Page Six reported.

After Joe filed for divorce this month to end his four-year marriage to Sophie, the ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ actress sued him for allegedly withholding their children’s passports and not letting her take them to relocate to the UK with her permanently as agreed upon.

Responding to the lawsuit, Joe slammed Sophie’s “misleading” claims that he had “abducted” his own children. He argued that the “the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children” and accused her of “a serious abuse of the legal system at worst” by using language like “abduction” when it’s not the case.

The court documents were filed just a few days before the estranged couple agreed to have their daughters remain in New York while they work out their divorce and custody proceedings.

On September 25, the former couple signed an interim consent order which prohibits either of them from taking their children out of the state. They are expected to appear for a pretrial conference next week.

Joe Jonas had filed for divorce from Turner on September 5, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The following day, the pair released a joint statement, calling their split a “a united decision.”