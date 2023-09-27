Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne says he wants to record one final album and tour once again after the completion of his final surgery.

The Black Sabbath singer, in a new update has revealed that he just underwent successful spinal surgery and that he's hoping to make a new solo album in 2024 as well as hoping for a subsequent live return and hit the stage, which was thwarted several times in recent years by his health.

Following a series of spinal operations related to structural damage he sustained from a 2019 fall, the 74-year-old rock icon told 'Metal Hammer' in a new interview that he's undergone his "final surgery" and now wants to make "one more album" and return to touring.

"I’ve had all the surgery now, thank God," Osbourne told the outlet. "I’m feeling OK - it was just dragging on.”

He added: “I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain anymore and the surgery on my spine went great," according to People magazine.

Outlining his plans for the near future, Osbourne explained: "I'm getting myself fit. I've done two albums fairly recently (2020's ‘Ordinary Man’ and 2022's ‘Patient Number 9’) but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road."

The idea of Osbourne going “back on the road” didn’t seem possible earlier this year, when he all-but-retired from touring.

After canceling yet another leg of his ‘No More Tours 2’ farewell outing in February, he had stated: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

The Prince of Darkness (another name for Ozzy) admitted at the time that he still had a way to go. “My feet feel like I've got bricks tied to them when I'm walking," he said.

"I walked upstairs today and downstairs for the first time in a while, and my feet feel like I've got diving boots on when I'm walking. I think it's the nerves," added Osbourne. "Then I was thinking, maybe I just need to get up off my [expletive] and walk around the block a few times."