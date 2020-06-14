Lim Young-min has officially left AB6IX following DUI offence.
On June 8, Brand New Music reportedly released a statement, confirming the news of his decision to depart the group after thorough discussions with the singer.
“After careful talks with Lim Young-min, we have decided to respect his wishes that he wants to quit so as not to damage the team further,” the agency said on AB6IX’s official fan site, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.
Earlier this month, the South Korea-based label announced that its artist was suspended from the group’s upcoming promotions after being caught under the influence on May 31.
His actions ultimately forced the group to postpone the release of their EP ‘Vivid’ from June 8 to June 29 due to regrouping as a four-member group.
The K-Pop star apologised to fans, AB6IX and agency’s staff for his regretful actions in a handwritten letter on the group’s fan community site, after his agency decided to halt his activities with the group.
Brand New Music is reportedly making adjustments to exclude Lim’s part in the album’s tracks, photographs, music video and other related promotional goods, yet some already finalised content will include the singer due to time constraint.
He officially debuted as a leader of AB6IX alongside Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin, and Lee Dae-hwi with EP ‘B:Complete’ last year.