Pop star Liam Payne performs at Global Village. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Singer Liam Payne misses his One Direction bandmates, and thinks there is a lot more to come from the group.

The boy band, which also has Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, has been on a break since 2016. Zayn Malik was part of the band until his exit in 2015.

One Direction.

During a radio show, Payne was asked if he would ever try and get the other One Direction boys on a Zoom chat for a Christmas get-together. “I’d love that, honestly, I would. I was recently on the phone with Louis for a good hour and I think we just need a proper catch-up,” he replied.

“It was nice to catch-up for the 10-year anniversary, I’m hoping we’ve got a lot more to come from us. I sound like I’m talking about a football club, ‘I played really well in defence’. I think we’ve got a lot more to come and it’s tough out there singing these songs on your own. Some of them area really difficult, there was a reason there was four or five people out there to overtake sometimes. I definitely miss them, and I hope we catch up,” Payne added.

The singer, 27, also admitted his stage fright has worsened as he has gotten older, reports contactmusic.com.