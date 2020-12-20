1 of 11
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are royalty in Bollywood but their little son is already a royal thanks to his adorable looks and star-like charisma! The tiny tot is the Chotta Nawab of the industry and a big social media hit with around 10 Instagram fan pages already.
Bollywood diva Kapoor Khan penned a heartwarming post for her son Taimur Ali Khan, who turned four-years-old today, The actress says that no one can or ever will love him more than his Amma. "My child... I'm happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don't forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cakea" Kareena added: "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boya" "But above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son... My Tim."
Kapoor Khan set the internet ablaze with a photo of son Taimur enjoying a plateful of fries. The adorable picture of Taimur holding a curly fry in his hand was captured by a very special person and it wasn’t mum Kareena or dad Saif Ali Khan who captured the moment. It was actor and uncle Arjun Kapoor who was behind the lens this time.
Taimur celebrated his first birthday in true blue royal style at the palace of Pataudi. Pictures from his birthday celebration broke the internet in no time.
Taimur can be seen playing the perfect elder brother to his cousin Inaaya. We often get adorable glimpses of thier brother, sisters moments growing up together…. we are all hearts !
Taimur made sure his parents' quarantine days were filled with interesting activities. He made sure to teach them new crafts, one after another. The little boy was photographed painting on a wall by his mom Kareena, who shared the picture on her social media page with the caption, "If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it." Saif was also captured painting flowers on a wall in the balcony. That’s probably where the adorable munchkin got all of his ideas from.
Taimur can be seen trying to pull off a gymnastic move and showing it off in front of his dad Ali Khan.
Photos of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur learning pottery at Dharamkot Art Studio recently went viral on Instagram.
On the other hand, Tim Tim loves to paint, draw and colour. Bebo has also posted several paintings made by the child star which definitely prove that he is one talented toddler.
Taimur was recently snapped getting out of a car with his mom, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yet another video of the little munchkin has surfaced online in which he says ‘No photos’, as paps click his and his mom’s pictures.
This picture of Bollywood’s Bebo and Tim Tim will surely melt your hearts.
