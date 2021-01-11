Lana Del Rey Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lana Del Rey has courted more controversy after saying she has dated rappers, in a bizarre comment on her own photograph.

The singer posted an image of herself on Instagram, where she is surrounded in the background by women of colour. It is unclear why Del Rey replied to the image with a lengthy comment — now deleted — stating she is changing the world.

“I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that but thank you,” wrote Del Rey.

“My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana. these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.”

Del Rey began to trend on Twitter as users shared memes about their feelings every time the singer posts a lengthy statement.