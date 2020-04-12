UP10TION’s Jinhoo will not be joining his bandmates in the preparation for their upcoming album to focus on his health.
His label TOP Media announced that the K-Pop band will move forward as a seven-member group after much discussion with the singer himself and the members.
Kuhn, Bitto, Sunyoul, Kogyeol, Hwanhee, Xiao and Gyujin are preparing for a summer comeback following the release of their last EP, ‘The Moment of Illusion’
Initially, a 10-member group, UP10TION has actively promoting with eight members. Lee Jin-hyuk and Kim Woo-seok were contestants on Mnet’s 2019 reality competition ‘Produce X 101’ that formed the project boy group X1.
Kim was a member of the act since its disbandment earlier this year after the show was involved in vote-rigging allegations. He is reportedly set to drop solo music and make his acting debut soon while Lee already debuted as a soloist and is starring in a TV drama.