They will be handed over to prosecution for circulating explicit photos

Roy Kim. Image Credit:

Singers Roy Kim and Eddy Kim have confessed to distributing illegally taken photos and former FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon admitted to illegally filming obscene footage. The media was reportedly shared on a KakaoTalk group chat room that other K-Pop stars were also members of.

During a press conference held on April 11, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s provincial special detective division revealed that Roy and Eddy will be handed over to prosecution for circulating sexually explicit photographs of women downloaded from the internet. However, they haven’t been charged with filming any footage taken by the singers themselves.

Choi will also be turned over to prosecutors on charges of uploading one personally taken explicit footage without consent along with five counts of distributing footage from other sources. He also recently admitted to police bribery in a drunk driving incident in 2016.

A day after Roy returned to Korea to face police questioning, Georgetown University announced that it will conduct its own investigation over its student’s alleged sexual misconduct, according to The Korea Times.

Seungri, former member of Big Bang, is also still undergoing investigation on suspicion of police bribery, embezzlement, prostitution mediation and tax evasion. He is reportedly charged with illegally sharing footage of women but it is still not confirmed whether he filmed it by himself.