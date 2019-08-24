WM Entertainment didn’t elaborate on the details of his personal issues

Bad news for fans of boy group ONF. Member Laun has departed from the K-Pop group and terminated his contract, WM Entertainment confirmed.

On Friday, the South Korean agency delivered the unfortunate news of the youngest member’s departure through an official statement.

WM Entertainment shared that a final agreement to halt all his activities in the entertainment industry and terminate his contract has been decided due to personal reasons.

The agency didn’t elaborate or emphasise the details of his personal issues though the Lau’s sudden departure has shocked ONF’s fans, known as Fuse. The group was revealed to be in the middle of comeback preparations.

Born as Kim Min Seok, the singer and dancer debuted with ONF in 2017 and recently made his acting debut on season 2 of tvN D Story’s web drama series, ‘When You Love Yourself’.