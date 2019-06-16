The all-female group is ready to drop some new music on June 26

(G)-IDLE’s agency excited fans with the announcement of the all-female act’s summer comeback for this month.

Reports first circulated of the rookie girl group’s slated comeback date and commenced filming of a music video in Gyeonggi Province.

Cube Entertainment went to confirm the exciting news, stating that they’re ready to drop some new music on June 26.

(G)-IDLE will join the summer line-up along with other groups such as fromis_9, Stray Kids, Cosmic Girls, Red Velvet, Chung Ha and more.

The six-member group recently announced their official colours — neon red and chic violet — with fans, also known as Neverland.

The girls are currently represented under Korean label Cube Entertainment since their trainee days and debut in 2018. The K-Pop girl group is comprised of Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Shuhua, Soyeon, and Yuqi. (G)-IDLE’s last music release was with second mini-album, ‘I Made’ and its lead track, ‘Senorita’, back in February.