(G)-IDLE’s agency excited fans with the announcement of the all-female act’s summer comeback for this month.
Reports first circulated of the rookie girl group’s slated comeback date and commenced filming of a music video in Gyeonggi Province.
Cube Entertainment went to confirm the exciting news, stating that they’re ready to drop some new music on June 26.
(G)-IDLE will join the summer line-up along with other groups such as fromis_9, Stray Kids, Cosmic Girls, Red Velvet, Chung Ha and more.
The six-member group recently announced their official colours — neon red and chic violet — with fans, also known as Neverland.
The girls are currently represented under Korean label Cube Entertainment since their trainee days and debut in 2018. The K-Pop girl group is comprised of Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Shuhua, Soyeon, and Yuqi. (G)-IDLE’s last music release was with second mini-album, ‘I Made’ and its lead track, ‘Senorita’, back in February.
Aside from their return this month, the girls will be busy with their Japanese debut EP, which is slated to drop on July 31.