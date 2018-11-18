Korea’s Gaon music chart, South Korea’s equivalent of the US’s Billboard chart, revealed the top 10 artists with the highest total number of physical album sales since its establishment in 2010.
As of November 3, Exo achieved a major milestone in the Korean music industry. The hugely successful boy group is the only best-selling Korean artist with over 10 million cumulative album sales on the Korean-based chart. This is no surprise considering they’ve sold over one million copies since their first album XOXO.
Officially crowned triple million sellers for their Love Yourself album series, record-breaking group BTS took the second spot, having recorded 9,815,626 albums sold since they debuted in 2013.
Just debuting 15 months ago from second season of reality competition TV series Produce 101, rookie group Wanna One surpassed 2,899,079 physical albums sales.
Twice is the only girl group to appear in the top 10 ranking and have sold a total of 2,716,832 albums.
Boy groups Got7, Seventeen, Infinite, VIXX, NCT, and Monsta X were also included in the list of high-selling albums, in chronological order.
Formed in 2011, Exo saw a career surge in popularity and has become known as one of South Korea’s most popular and innovative acts to help K-Pop become a global phenomenon.
They continue their winning streak as they recently became a quintuple million seller with their fifth studio album, Don’t Mess Up My Tempo. The boy band sensation was able to sell over 1.1 million copies of their newest album in just 10 days. Apart from debuting at No 23 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, SM Entertainment’s boy group is the first Korean act to set the record of selling over 10 million albums in Korea among K-Pop artists who debuted after 2000.
Always managing to dominate the music charts in their homeland and around the world, there’s no stopping Exo and their huge fan base.