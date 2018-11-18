They continue their winning streak as they recently became a quintuple million seller with their fifth studio album, Don’t Mess Up My Tempo. The boy band sensation was able to sell over 1.1 million copies of their newest album in just 10 days. Apart from debuting at No 23 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, SM Entertainment’s boy group is the first Korean act to set the record of selling over 10 million albums in Korea among K-Pop artists who debuted after 2000.