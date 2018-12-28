“Hey guys, just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY!” Azalea wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The lights and heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better. I thought she had just fallen/twisted her ankle. And it may sound harsh but; you keep singing until music stops and ask for a medic which is what I did. We are all really shaken up by what happened & just thankful she is okay,” she added.