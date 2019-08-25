Members of the prominent K-Pop group were seen walking through the Dubai airport

UAE fans have spotted the two members of the prominent K-Pop boy group Exo walking through Dubai International Airport early Tuesday afternoon.

The arrival of Kai and Baekhyun led to excitement on social media from their fans or Exo-Ls, with some even questioning the reason they were in the city.

A few hours before their arrival, a fan Twitter account @exo_schedules gave local fans a heads up when the admin posted the duo’s flight schedule from Manila, Philippines, to Dubai, showing that the Exo members flew in right after wrapping up their ‘EXO PLANET #5 — EXplOration’ concert tour in the country.

SM Entertainment has not yet released a statement or disclosed any information, yet some Exo-Ls are speculating that Baekhyun and Kai are in Dubai possibly for their upcoming new supergroup SuperM debut.

Dubbed the “Avengers of K-Pop”, the new boy group was unveiled at the 2019 Capitol Congress event by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Groupand its independent label service Caroline earlier this month.

In addition to Exo’s Kai and Baekhyun, the all-male act SuperM features other members from K-Pop groups — SHINee’s Taemin, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, and WayV’s Ten and Lucas — all signed under SM Entertainment.

The K-Pop supergroup is set to make their anticipated US debut in October and will promote in Korea too.