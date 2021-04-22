Bob Marley in 1976. Image Credit: AFP

Bob Marley’s bid to end political strife in Jamaica

1979

Bob Marley made his long-awaited return to Jamaica when he performed many of his hit songs including ‘Jammin’ at the ‘One Love Peace Concert’

It was Marley’s first public appearance in his home town since surviving an assassination attempt a year and a half earlier.

The concert, which was held during a tense political civil war, brought together 16 of Reggae’s biggest acts, and was even referred to as the “Third World Woodstock”.

However, the concert was unsuccessful in its bid to put an end to the political violence under which Jamaica was reeling.

Survivor launches Destiny’s star appeal

2001

Beyonce performs with Kelly Rowland, left, and Michelle Williams, right, of Destiny's Child, during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl. Image Credit: AP

Destiny’s Child, an all-female act comprising Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowlands, and Michelle Williams, made history when went to No.1 on the UK singles chart with the hit ‘Survivor'; their second chart topper.

It helped them become the first US female band to have more than one UK No.1.

The song, which was inspired by the reality TV series of the same name, won the band a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Group bad a 2011 MTC Video Mystic Award for best R & B Video.

Destiny’s Child have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame which comprises more close to 2,700 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard in California,

Celebrities featured on the walk also include Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Paul Anka and Louis Armstrong.

The Rhinestone Cowboy rides into town

1936

Glen Campbell Image Credit: Los Angeles Times/TNS

Glen Campbell country singer, songwriter, TV presenter whose hits include ‘Gentle on my Mind’, ‘By the Time I Get to Phoenix’, ‘Wichita Lineman’, and his signature song, ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’.

Campbell, who died in 2017 at the age of 81 from Alzheimer’s disease,

As a session musician in the 1960s he worked with Bobby Darin, Ricky Nelson, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra He even played guitar on Sinatra’s ‘Strangers in the Night’ ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling‘ by The Righteous Brothers and ‘I’m a Believer’ by The Monekees.

Campbell also hosted his own variety show, The Glen Campbell Goodtime hour which earned a Golden Globe nomination. He also had a short stint as an actor when he starred in the Western classic True Grit alongside the legendary John Wayne.