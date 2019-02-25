Italian star Andrea Bocelli is returning to the UAE. He has a performance coming up at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on April 26, after releasing a long-awaited album.
The Tuscan tenor last year released ‘Si’, his first album in 14 years, which spreads a message of positivity and affirmation, according to Bocelli.
“In this historical period we are going through right now, we too often say no. But yes is the word you say when you have your first kiss, when you agree with somebody, when you want to make someone feel good. Sì is the word you say every time things will end well. For a thousand and one reasons, sì is the expression of a positive, powerful, human word and feeling and emotion,” said Bocelli.
His two-part concert in the capital will include material ranging from his operatic arias, crossovers and popular hits, to numbers off of his latest album,
Tickets to see Bocelli perform in Abu Dhabi will launch online and in stores on February 27 from Dh395-Dh1,295.