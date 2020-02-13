The Emirati singer generated plenty of excitement from fans of the K-Pop group

Ahlaam and BTS Image Credit: Facebook

Our worlds are about to collide.

Emirati singer Ahlam has confirmed an incoming collaboration with the massively popular K-Pop group BTS.

One of the most famous singers in the region — and a judge on ‘The Voice Ahla Sawt’ — Ahlam took to Twitter to announce this news to her 8.9 million followers.

“Please answer me Ahlam, will there be a collaboration with BTS?” one fan asked, in a now protected tweet.

Ahlam replied: “Yes, of course there is” with three red-dress dancer emojis.

The singer posted the tweet the night her 51st birthday (February 13). As expected, it generated huge interest — as well as some confusion.

WORLDWIDE ATTENTION

#AhlamxBTS began to trend globally. The singer seemed amused, retweeting a post with several laughing emojis. “One tweet made up of five words has gone worldwide,” she wrote.

Many replies seemed to be tongue-in-cheek, with some suggesting that BTS might not be clued into this so-called collaboration.

One BTS fan responded: “No please, we want a collaboration with [Emirati singer] Hussain Al Jassmi.”

Another wrote: “They’ve been waiting for you since 2016,” alongside a GIF of several band members wearing traditional Emirati headscarves.

The clip comes from a video tracking BTS’ adventures in Dubai in July four years ago.

#UAEwantsBTS

BTS have a large following in the Middle East.

After the band announced that they would perform in Saudi, their fans in the UAE trended the hashtag #UAEwantsBTS.

The hashtag reached Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai’s largest indoor multipurpose venue, which responded: “We’ve received all your requests and trust us, we want #kpopinuae too! Your enthusiasm continues to inspire us and we’re working to bring the best to Coca-Cola Arena! #UAEwantsBTS #wewantbtsinuae”